Police rushed to investigate after a Hudson Valley student threatened to "shoot up the school" and told a teacher to "watch out."

On Monday, the Warwick Valley Central School District was made aware of a threat that was allegedly made by a Warwick middle school student.

Warwick, New York Student Threatened To "Shoot Up School," Tells Teacher To ' Watch Out'

According to the Warwick Valley Central School District Superintendent, the threat included the following electronic message:

“Ima shoot up the school on Tuesday, watch out (teacher’s name).”

The Warwick Valley Central School District Superintendent's message to the community left out the teacher's name.

Warwick Police Department Investigate School Shooting Threat

The Warwick Police Department rushed to investigate and determined the threat was not credible. Police add no weapons were found in the unnamed student's home.

"The District will continue cooperating fully with the Warwick Police Department in this investigation. In addition to the Police Department’s actions, the student involved will receive appropriate disciplinary consequences in accordance with the District’s Code of Conduct," Warwick Valley Central School District Superintendent Dr. David Leach stated.

All Warwick schools reopened on Tuesday. Out of an abundance of caution, more police are expected around schools this week, in addition to the police officers assigned to each building, school officials say.

"The District is committed to preventing acts and/or threats of violence in schools, on school property, and during school-sponsored activities. Threats of violence against students, school staff, or school property will not be tolerated, regardless of whether they are made on school property or during school hours. While recognizing an individual’s constitutional rights, including applicable due process rights, the District will not tolerate acts or threats of violence that endanger the safety and well-being of staff, students, visitors, or the school environment," Leach added.

Charges are possible in connection with the threat, officials say.

