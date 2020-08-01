Walkway Over the Hudson Gets New Tram

Exciting news for fans of the Walkway Over the Hudson.

If you are like most of us here in the Hudson Valley at one time or another you have ventured across the Walkway Over the Hudson to take in some of the most breathtaking views in all of the Hudson Valley.

With many of our options of things to do being limited due to the coronavirus this summer, traffic on the span has seen in increase in the past few weeks and months but not everyone has been able to enjoy the Walkways magnificence.

That will all soon be changing as the Walkway has announced that yesterday, the organization the Friends of the Walkway officially took possession of a brand new electric tram according to the Walkway Over the Hudson's Facebook page.

The new environmentally friendly tram will be able to hold 11 passengers at any one time and will now give access to the Walkway to folks who have, mobility challenges, who are in wheel chairs, or have a fear of heights.

The purchase of the new tram was done in hopes of giving just about everyone a chance to enjoy the 1.28 mile long bridge span that connects Highland in Ulster County to Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County.

The Walkway Over the Hudson said that they hope to have the new tram put into service as soon as it is safe to do so.

Once the tram is running, we will update this article to have information on how to take advantage of using it to cross the Walkway.