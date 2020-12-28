Video &Photos: 17-Year-Old Crashes Plane in Hudson Valley

A 17-year-old is lucky to be alive and amazingly wasn't injured when her small plane crashed into a wooded area in the Hudson Valley.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., a Cessna 172 aircraft experienced engine trouble crashed into a marshy area. The Federal Aviation Administration said small, single-engine Cessna was experiencing a "rough-running engine" when it crashed into a wooded area and flipped over about a mile from Sky Acres Airport in LaGrange.

The plane narrowly missed hitting high voltage power transmission lines. The pilot, an unnamed 17-year-old woman, was not hurt in the crash.

“We are grateful to all of the first responders assisting this evening in the Town of LaGrange at the site of a small plane crash on Gidley Road, including the New York State Police and the LaGrange Fire Department, who are the lead agencies at the site, as well as mutual aid agencies. The single occupant of the Cessna aircraft was able to remove herself from the plane with no injuries," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement. "The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response is on site assisting incident commanders and the County's Hazardous Materials team is addressing any fuel leak issues."

The FAA and NTSB are still looking into the crash. Below are photos and videos from the scene of the crash.