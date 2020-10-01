Video: Lower Hudson Valley Man Rescued 3 Kids From Burning Home

An FDNY firefighter from the Lower Hudson Valley saved three children from a fire that destroyed their home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The fast-moving fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Monday from a two-story home in the Bronx. Three girls, ages 16 to 6-years-old, were left home alone, officials say.

“We had fire blowing out of every window on that second floor of the house. Ladder 32 got into the building, onto the second floor and started searching. The inside team found three children in one of the bedrooms. They immediately removed them to the street and turned them over to members of Engine 79 who started CPR. They were then immediately turned over to members of our EMS bureau who then continued the efforts and transported them to Jacobi Hospital," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante said.

Firefighter Matthew Boney who lives in Rockland County, according to the Thiells Fire Department, was first to the door of the home and forced his way through.

“My irons man Firefighter Matthew Boney forced the door. Heavy fire met us there. At that point my can man, Firefighter Mario DePalma, and I went down the hallway to the back," FDNY Captain Daniel McEnroe said. "Firefighter Boney started to make the search from the door. Firefighter Boney and I met in the second bedroom where we saw the three kids on the bed. We called it in, and Firefighter Boney grabbed the two and went, and I grabbed the third and followed him out. There was a ton of fire, a ton of heat, and a lot of smoke."

When the children were pulled from their burning home at least one appeared lifeless, according to CBS. First responders were able to resuscitate all three children. All three children are listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital, according to the FDNY.

“We had EMS members from Station 20, Station 27, and our Special Operations Command who received the children after they were rescued from the building," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Paul Miano said. "Their efforts continued throughout their transport to the hospital in which they were able to resuscitate all three children."

The fire has been ruled accidental by the FDNY, caused by electrical, building wiring. A smoke alarm was in the home but not operational, officials say.

CBS reports the mother left the children home alone while taking her 7-year-old son to the hospital for an unknown injury. The 33-year-old mother was later charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.