A Hudson Valley man who runs a 70-year-old business is accused of operating a meth lab in his home.

On Sunday around 7 a.m., the Town of Newburgh Police, along with New York State Police conducted a search warrant at Dogwood Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Police received a call to perform a welfare check on the resident of the property. During the investigation, police learned the person living inside the home may have been involved in illegal activity, police say.

A search warrant was secured and executed at approximately 8 a.m. Several items were taken from the home as evidence and the person living inside the home was arrested, police say.

Police charged 69-year-old Stephen Affron of the Town of Newburgh with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.

Neighbors told Mark Lieb of Rockland Video they were shocked their neighbor was accused of operating a meth lab on their quiet street. Neighbors add investigators in hazmat protective suits were seen coming in and out of the home for around six hours, carrying out large bags of evidence.

A neighbor says Affron lives alone in the home and owns an oil company. A truck parked in the driveway says "Affron Fuel Oil, Inc.," "Providing Worry-Free Warmth for 70 Years," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post.

Affron admitted to having chemicals and a lab inside his home but says he's not running a meth lab out of his Balmville home, NewsSource reports.

Affron's bail was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 secured bond or $350,000 partial bond. Affron was then turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.