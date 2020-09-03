Video: ‘Dumb and Dangerous’ Man Clings to Speeding New York Bus

Video you have to see to really believe shows a man clinging to the back of a bus on a New York highway.

Video shared to Instagram on Wednesday shows a man hanging on to the back of a speeding bus. The video, which can be seen below, was posted to the “What Is New York” Instagram page. The video is time-stamped Tuesday at 2:25 p.m. in New York City. According to the poster, the bus was moving at about 70 MPH.

“Bruh, yo, is this guy kidding me? Bro, we’re on the highway!” said the person who recorded the video.

NBC learned John Caruso captured the shocking video. He tells NBC he was in the passenger seat of a car on the FDR Drive and couldn't believe what he witnessed. He claims the man was hanging on to the back of the bus for quite some time.

"It's not every day you see somebody kind of surfing on the back of the bus, especially going down the FDR," Caruso NBC New York. "I saw him, I pulled up next to him. He kind of smiled at me and we went our separate ways."

It's unclear what happened to the man on the back of the bus. MTA spokesperson Andrei Berman told the New York Post, "This is incredibly dumb and dangerous. Never do it."