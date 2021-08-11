Video Captures Huge Brawl at Newburgh Concert

A shocking video shows chaos erupting at a concert in Newburgh this past weekend.

Booze, music and large crowds have always been a recipe for a fight. That information isn't news to us. However, what is new to us once again is big concerts. You would think that after almost 2 years without live music that we would appreciate it a little more.

According to News 12, a fight broke out at a concert at the Newburgh Armory and Unity Center.

The video shows what appears to be a large group of people throwing objects at security guards for the venue. Amid all the craziness some secuirty guards look like they are trying to help a severely injured man.

The video then shows a security guard pull out what appears to be gun from his waistband then pointing it at the sky.

According to posts on Facebook, the incident happened on Sunday. What's the craziest thing you'v ever seen at concert before? Have you ever seen a fight take place?

You can watch the horrifying video here.

This is not the first time that a violent incident has taken reportedly taken place during a concert at this venue. Here is video of a fight that occurred at an event just last month.

The video posted below was reportedly captured there during a show back in 2018. It has racked up over 1 million views.