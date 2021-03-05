Veteran From Newburgh Celebrates 100th Birthday

Happy birthday to a Hudson Valley veteran!

It's not every day you hear some purely joyous news, but today is one of those days. A veteran from the Hudson Valley has celebrated his 100th birthday. Burton H. Roberts is a graduate from Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) and is a native of Newburgh. He turned 100 on March 3, 2021.

According to a press release, Roberts served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He was aboard the USS McLanahan as a lieutenant junior grade from 1944 to 1946. Originally, he had wanted to be a pilot in the U.S. Navy, but after an interaction with a friend, he decided to join the Navy as an ensign by going to the Merchant Marine Academy. During his time at the Merchant Marine Academy, Roberts worked as a junior deck officer during active sea duty. After graduating from the academy, he became an ensign.

A press release said:

Roberts now lives in Cherry Hill New Jersey. Here's to many more birthdays!

