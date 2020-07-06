Vassar, New Paltz Students Will Return to Area With Many Changes

Vassar College and SUNY New Paltz announced many coronavirus related changes including wearing masks at all times on campus.

Vassar College will begin a phased return to campus starting on August 15 with students moving in in small groups. In mid-July, students will receive notification of dates for their move in.

Classes will begin August 31 and will proceed through November 20, with a one-week break for Thanksgiving.

During the 12-week period, students are told they "must stay on campus" besides for emergencies or exceptional cases, to limit exposures to COVID-19. After November 20, the final week for the fall semester and final exams will be completely online.

Classrooms are being equipped with technology to support hybrid classes that are taught both in person and remotely. Indoor classrooms will be reconfigured to ensure 6 feet of distance between students and with faculty.

While in the classroom, students and faculty will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times, officials say.

Students must take a COVID-19 test three to five days before arriving on campus. Students who test positive must say home. Students will be required to have evidence of a negative test result either submitted ahead of time or presented at the time of move-in.

On and around campus students are told to maintain a 6-foot distance from others whenever possible and to wear a mask or face covering at all times other than when they are in their room or apartment, officials say.

Classes will begin at SUNY New Paltz on Monday, August 24 with the semester ending on Wednesday, November 25. The final exam period will be on-line after Thanksgiving. Courses will be offered online and in the classroom.

Residence hall capacity will be reduced. Students will be required to quarantine for a period before the start of seated classes, per the Governor’s recent directive, officials say. International students must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival; those living on campus should arrive by August 5. New students will move in August 16-17 and quarantine on campus for 7 days; returning students will move in August 20 - 23 and will quarantine at home for 7 days prior to arriving on campus.

All students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks or other face coverings in classrooms, restrooms, elevators, lecture halls, common spaces, studios and labs whenever they are occupied by more than one person.

