Update on Where the Most COVID-19 Cases Come From in the Region

scaliger
Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Some parts of the Hudson Valley have seen a significant increase in active COVID-19 cases since our last report. 

Sullivan County:

    • Barryville: <10
    • Bethel: <10
    • Bloomingburg: 91
    • Burlingham: <10
    • Callicoon: <10
    • Callicoon Center: <10
    • Claryville: <10
    • Cochecton: <10
    • Cuddebackville: <10
    • Eldred: <10
    • Fallsburg: 23
    • Ferndale: <10
    • Forestburgh: 11
    • Fremont Center: <10
    • Glen Spey: 15
    • Glen Wild: <10
    • Grahamsville: <10
    • Hankins: <10
    • Harris: <10
    • Highland Lake: <10
    • Hortonville: <10
    • Hurleyville: 19
    • Jeffersonville: <10
    • Kauneonga Lake: 10
    • Kenoza Lake: <10
    • Kiamesha Lake: <10
    • Lake Huntington: <10
    • Liberty: 170
    • Livingston Manor: 22
    • Loch Sheldrake: 21
    • Long Eddy: <10
    • Mongaup Valley: <10
    • Monticello: 143
    • Mountaindale: 10
    • Narrowsburg:<10
    • Neversink: <10
    • North Branch: <10
    • Obernberg: <10
    • Parksville: <10
    • Phillipsport: <10
    • Pond Eddy: <10
    • Rock Hill: 34
    • Roscoe: <10
    • Smallwood: <10
    • South Fallsburg:144
    • Summitville: <10
    • Swan Lake: <10
    • Thompsonville: <10
    • Westbrookville: <10
    • White Lake: <10
    • White Sulphur Springs: <10
    • Woodbourne: 24
    • Woodridge: 24
    • Wurtsboro: 36
    • Youngsville: <10
    • Yulan: <10

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Orange County

  • Blooming Grove - 307
  • Chester - 317
  • Cornwall - 125
  • Crawford -78
  • Deerpark - 69
  • Goshen - 379
  • Greenville -68
  • Hamptonburgh - 117
  • Highlands - 110
  • Middletown - 911
  • Minisink - 69
  • Monroe - 518
  • Montgomery - 514
  • Mount Hope - 134
  • New Windsor - 739
  • City of Newburgh - 1,165
  • Town of Newburgh - 587
  • Palm Tree - 605
  • Port Jervis - 107
  • Tuxedo - 57
  • Wallkill - 791
  • Warwick - 497
  • Wawayanda - 175
  • Woodbury - 266

Ulster County

  • Town of Plattekill- 134
  • Town of Shawangunk- 102
  • City of Kingston- 171
  • Town of New Paltz- 78
  • Town of Marlborough- 108
  • Town of Saugerties- 88
  • Town of Lloyd- 122
  • Town of Ulster- 148
  • Town of Wawarsing- 95
  • Town of Rochester- 32
  • Town of Rosendale- 30
  • Town of Esopus- 59
  • Town of Hurley- 29
  • Town of Marbletown- 20
  • Town of Woodstock- 24
  • Town of Olive- 13
  • Town of Gardiner- 31
  • Town of Shandaken- 8
  • Town of Denning- 2
  • Town of Kingston- 1

Putnam County

  • Carmel -371
  • Kent- 213
  • Patterson - 95
  • Philipstown-102
  • Putnam Valley- 145
  • Southeast- 218

Dutchess County

  • Amenia- 11
  • Beacon city- 137
  • Beekman- 79
  • Clinton- 18
  • Dover- 40
  • East Fishkill- 150
  • Fishkill- 175
  • Fishkill village- less than 5
  • Hyde Park- 113
  • LaGrange- 119
  • Milan- 11
  • Millbrook- less than 5
  • Millerton village- less than 5
  • North East- less than 5
  • Pawling- 33
  • Pawling Village- 13
  • Pine Plains- 10
  • Pleasant Valley- 42
  • Poughkeepsie- 259
  • Poughkeepsie city- 279
  • Red Hook- 25
  • Red Hook village- less than 5
  • Rhinebeck- 47
  • Rhinebeck Village- 11
  • Stanford- 14
  • Tivoli village- less than 5
  • Union Vale -43
  • Wappinger- 157
  • Wappingers Falls village- 44
  • Washington- 10

* Dutchess County officials note 240 cases are pending address confirmation

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.

Filed Under: Coronavirus in New York
Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top