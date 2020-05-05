Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Some parts of the Hudson Valley have seen a significant increase in active COVID-19 cases since our last report.

Sullivan County:

Barryville: <10



Bethel: <10



Bloomingburg: 91



Burlingham: <10



Callicoon: <10



Callicoon Center: <10



Claryville: <10



Cochecton: <10



Cuddebackville: <10



Eldred: <10



Fallsburg: 23



Ferndale: <10



Forestburgh: 11



Fremont Center: <10



Glen Spey: 15



Glen Wild: <10



Grahamsville: <10



Hankins: <10



Harris: <10



Highland Lake: <10



Hortonville: <10



Hurleyville: 19



Jeffersonville: <10



Kauneonga Lake: 10



Kenoza Lake: <10



Kiamesha Lake: <10



Lake Huntington: <10



Liberty: 170



Livingston Manor: 22



Loch Sheldrake: 21



Long Eddy: <10



Mongaup Valley: <10



Monticello: 143



Mountaindale: 10



Narrowsburg:<10



Neversink: <10



North Branch: <10



Obernberg: <10



Parksville: <10



Phillipsport: <10



Pond Eddy: <10



Rock Hill: 34



Roscoe: <10



Smallwood: <10



South Fallsburg:144



Summitville: <10



Swan Lake: <10



Thompsonville: <10



Westbrookville: <10



White Lake: <10



White Sulphur Springs: <10



Woodbourne: 24



Woodridge: 24



Wurtsboro: 36



Youngsville: <10



Yulan: <10

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Orange County

Blooming Grove - 307

Chester - 317

Cornwall - 125

Crawford -78

Deerpark - 69

Goshen - 379

Greenville -68

Hamptonburgh - 117

Highlands - 110

Middletown - 911

Minisink - 69

Monroe - 518

Montgomery - 514

Mount Hope - 134

New Windsor - 739

City of Newburgh - 1,165

Town of Newburgh - 587

Palm Tree - 605

Port Jervis - 107

Tuxedo - 57

Wallkill - 791

Warwick - 497

Wawayanda - 175

Woodbury - 266

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 134

Town of Shawangunk- 102

City of Kingston- 171

Town of New Paltz- 78

Town of Marlborough- 108

Town of Saugerties- 88

Town of Lloyd- 122

Town of Ulster- 148

Town of Wawarsing- 95

Town of Rochester- 32

Town of Rosendale- 30

Town of Esopus- 59

Town of Hurley- 29

Town of Marbletown- 20

Town of Woodstock- 24

Town of Olive- 13

Town of Gardiner- 31

Town of Shandaken- 8

Town of Denning- 2

Town of Kingston- 1

Putnam County

Carmel -371

Kent- 213

Patterson - 95

Philipstown-102

Putnam Valley- 145

Southeast- 218

Dutchess County

Amenia- 11

Beacon city- 137

Beekman- 79

Clinton- 18

Dover- 40

East Fishkill- 150

Fishkill- 175

Fishkill village- less than 5

Hyde Park- 113

LaGrange- 119

Milan- 11

Millbrook- less than 5

Millerton village- less than 5

North East- less than 5

Pawling- 33

Pawling Village- 13

Pine Plains- 10

Pleasant Valley- 42

Poughkeepsie- 259

Poughkeepsie city- 279

Red Hook- 25

Red Hook village- less than 5

Rhinebeck- 47

Rhinebeck Village- 11

Stanford- 14

Tivoli village- less than 5

Union Vale -43

Wappinger- 157

Wappingers Falls village- 44

Washington- 10

* Dutchess County officials note 240 cases are pending address confirmation

All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.