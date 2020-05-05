Update on Where the Most COVID-19 Cases Come From in the Region
Some parts of the Hudson Valley have seen a significant increase in active COVID-19 cases since our last report.
Sullivan County:
- Barryville: <10
- Bethel: <10
- Bloomingburg: 91
- Burlingham: <10
- Callicoon: <10
- Callicoon Center: <10
- Claryville: <10
- Cochecton: <10
- Cuddebackville: <10
- Eldred: <10
- Fallsburg: 23
- Ferndale: <10
- Forestburgh: 11
- Fremont Center: <10
- Glen Spey: 15
- Glen Wild: <10
- Grahamsville: <10
- Hankins: <10
- Harris: <10
- Highland Lake: <10
- Hortonville: <10
- Hurleyville: 19
- Jeffersonville: <10
- Kauneonga Lake: 10
- Kenoza Lake: <10
- Kiamesha Lake: <10
- Lake Huntington: <10
- Liberty: 170
- Livingston Manor: 22
- Loch Sheldrake: 21
- Long Eddy: <10
- Mongaup Valley: <10
- Monticello: 143
- Mountaindale: 10
- Narrowsburg:<10
- Neversink: <10
- North Branch: <10
- Obernberg: <10
- Parksville: <10
- Phillipsport: <10
- Pond Eddy: <10
- Rock Hill: 34
- Roscoe: <10
- Smallwood: <10
- South Fallsburg:144
- Summitville: <10
- Swan Lake: <10
- Thompsonville: <10
- Westbrookville: <10
- White Lake: <10
- White Sulphur Springs: <10
- Woodbourne: 24
- Woodridge: 24
- Wurtsboro: 36
- Youngsville: <10
- Yulan: <10
Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley
Orange County
- Blooming Grove - 307
- Chester - 317
- Cornwall - 125
- Crawford -78
- Deerpark - 69
- Goshen - 379
- Greenville -68
- Hamptonburgh - 117
- Highlands - 110
- Middletown - 911
- Minisink - 69
- Monroe - 518
- Montgomery - 514
- Mount Hope - 134
- New Windsor - 739
- City of Newburgh - 1,165
- Town of Newburgh - 587
- Palm Tree - 605
- Port Jervis - 107
- Tuxedo - 57
- Wallkill - 791
- Warwick - 497
- Wawayanda - 175
- Woodbury - 266
Ulster County
- Town of Plattekill- 134
- Town of Shawangunk- 102
- City of Kingston- 171
- Town of New Paltz- 78
- Town of Marlborough- 108
- Town of Saugerties- 88
- Town of Lloyd- 122
- Town of Ulster- 148
- Town of Wawarsing- 95
- Town of Rochester- 32
- Town of Rosendale- 30
- Town of Esopus- 59
- Town of Hurley- 29
- Town of Marbletown- 20
- Town of Woodstock- 24
- Town of Olive- 13
- Town of Gardiner- 31
- Town of Shandaken- 8
- Town of Denning- 2
- Town of Kingston- 1
Putnam County
- Carmel -371
- Kent- 213
- Patterson - 95
- Philipstown-102
- Putnam Valley- 145
- Southeast- 218
Dutchess County
- Amenia- 11
- Beacon city- 137
- Beekman- 79
- Clinton- 18
- Dover- 40
- East Fishkill- 150
- Fishkill- 175
- Fishkill village- less than 5
- Hyde Park- 113
- LaGrange- 119
- Milan- 11
- Millbrook- less than 5
- Millerton village- less than 5
- North East- less than 5
- Pawling- 33
- Pawling Village- 13
- Pine Plains- 10
- Pleasant Valley- 42
- Poughkeepsie- 259
- Poughkeepsie city- 279
- Red Hook- 25
- Red Hook village- less than 5
- Rhinebeck- 47
- Rhinebeck Village- 11
- Stanford- 14
- Tivoli village- less than 5
- Union Vale -43
- Wappinger- 157
- Wappingers Falls village- 44
- Washington- 10
* Dutchess County officials note 240 cases are pending address confirmation
All of the above totals are according to each county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.