Update of Active COVID Cases Across Hudson Valley

PATRICK TEWEY

Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Orange County

  • Palm Tree: 23 Cases
  • City of Newburgh: 154 Cases
  • Monroe: 66 Cases
  • Town of Newburgh: 118 Cases
  • New Windsor: 145 Cases
  • Montgomery: 104 Cases
  • Blooming Grove: 70 Cases
  • Woodbury: 25 Cases
  • Middletown: 70 Cases
  • Warwick: 76 Cases
  • Tuxedo: 1-10 Cases
  • Highlands: 44 Cases
  • Cornwall: 26 Cases
  • Chester: 28 Cases
  • Port Jervis: 12
  • Deerpark: 12
  • Hamptonburgh: 16 Cases
  • Goshen: 44 Cases
  • Wawayanda: 18 Cases
  • Wallkill: 67 Cases
  • Crawford: 35 Cases
  • Mount Hope: 1-10 Cases
  • Greenville: 1-10 Cases
  • Minisink: 1-10 Cases

Dutchess County

  • Amenia- less than 5
  • Beacon city- 24
  • Beekman- 16
  • Clinton- less than 5
  • Dover-14
  • East Fishkill- 41
  • Fishkill- 26
  • Fishkill village- less than 5
  • Hyde Park- 32
  • LaGrange- 20
  • Milan- less than 5
  • Millbrook- less than 5
  • Millerton village- less than 5
  • North East- less than 5
  • Pawling- less than 5
  • Pawling Village- less than 5
  • Pine Plains- less than 5
  • Pleasant Valley- less than 5
  • Poughkeepsie- 42
  • Poughkeepsie city- 46
  • Red Hook- 13
  • Red Hook village- less than 5
  • Rhinebeck-  6
  • Rhinebeck Village-  less than 5
  • Stanford- less than 5
  • Tivoli village- less than 5
  • Union Vale - 8
  • Wappinger- 37
  • Wappingers Falls village- 8
  • Washington- less than 5

* Dutchess County officials note 264 cases are pending address confirmation.

Ulster County

  • Town of Plattekill- 58
  • Town of Shawangunk- 50
  • City of Kingston- 70
  • Town of New Paltz- 98
  • Town of Marlborough- 38
  • Town of Saugerties- 56
  • Town of Lloyd- 38
  • Town of Ulster- 45
  • Town of Wawarsing- 34
  • Town of Rochester- 6
  • Town of Rosendale- 3
  • Town of Esopus- 23
  • Town of Hurley- 5
  • Town of Marbletown- 8
  • Town of Woodstock- 5
  • Town of Olive- 5
  • Town of Gardiner- 9
  • Town of Shandaken- 0
  • Town of Denning- 2
  • Town of Kingston- 0
  • Unknown: 64

Putnam County

  • Carmel: 140
  • Kent: 44
  • Patterson: 54
  • Philipstow:21
  • Putnam Valley: 40
  • Southeast: 99

Note these numbers are as of Nov. 20. Putnam County only updates its dashboard weekly.

 

There are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County and 672 currently in quarantine or isolation. CLICK HERE for more details.

