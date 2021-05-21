We've learned new information about a Hudson Valley man who was shot outside a restaurant while dining with his grandchildren.

Charles Miller of Walden was shot in April outside of You You Asian Cuisine Restaurant on Route 211 East in Middletown. Miller's wife, Marlenea, says Charles was shot by a "random stranger," while out to dinner with five of his children and two of his grandchildren. She adds the bullet hit his stomach, large intestine and small intestine before exiting his back on the right side.

Miller says Charles is a father to six and a grandfather to eight. Two years ago he had surgery to remove his right kidney due to cancer. Three weeks ago his sister died, according to Miller. A GoFundMe was set up to help Miller's family.

Days after the shooting the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed they've arrested 27-year-old Hector Luna of Wallkill. Luna was found and arrested at a hotel in Matamoras, Pennsylvania.

Police allege Luna shot Miller because he thought Miller was a cop. Following the shooting, Miller was hospitalized and listed in "very serious condition" at Garnet Medical Center.

His wife recently announced Miller is expected to recover, in an update on GoFundMe.

"4 weeks into all this. He is on the mend but has a long road ahead of him with therapy to be able to walk from all the muscle weakness as well as eating again the way he needs to so he can gain back the weight he lost," Marlenea Miller wrote.

As of this writing, over $7,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

