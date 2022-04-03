Take Part in the Ulster County “I Voted” Sticker Competition

It's a fun way for younger residents to get involved. Your child, or someone younger, could be the one to help create a design for the famous "I Voted" sticker in Ulster County.

Who can participate in this "I Voted" sticker competition?

Any young Ulster County resident who is between the ages of 13-18.

What needs to be done?

The individual can design a logo for the "I Voted" stickers that will be handed out during the November 2022 general election. The big rule here is that "I Voted" must appear somewhere on the sticker, but you have creative freedom for the rest of it.

How much time do you have?

The artwork will be collected from April 1st-June 1st

In July, residents will be able to vote on their favorites on VoteUlster.com

The winner will be announced on September 9th

How do you send your artwork in?

You can send it to Elections@co.ulster.ny.us and it can be in photo, PDF, or JPEG form. Very simple. More information is available if you click the link above and if you need even more, contact Deputy Commissioners Jen Fuentes or Keri Williams at (845)-334-5470.

This could be a fun way to get younger residents interested in politics and have a small group of them come together to work on a project. Good luck to everyone who participates in it.

