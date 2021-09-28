The 4th year, long-term substitute teacher was forced to resign after being given an ultimatum.

It was just a matter of time before some of our Hudson Valley teachers that don't want to get vaccinated, or refuse to agree to be tested every week for COVID-19 to start losing their jobs.

Back at the beginning of September, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all teachers, administrators and other school employees in the state that aren't vaccinated against COVID-19, will now be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. Techers that are vaccinated will need to provide school officials with proof of vaccination, with either a CDC vaccine card or the Excelsior Pass.

What Happens When A Teacher Refuses to be Tested for COVID-19?

One teacher who works in the Roundout Valley School District in Ulster County, who asked to remain anonymous, told us that, "I arrived at work at the school the other day and I asked what I would be doing for the day and the principal called me into his office, he said the District Office wanted proof of a vaccine or to consent to a weekly swab or resign. I resigned."

Just like that, her four year run at the school is over. I did asked her if the school offered her any sort of severance package, being that she was resigning. She told me that the school offered her nothing.

Will Teachers Who Resign Due to COVID Mandates Be Offered Their Jobs Back When They End?

We asked her if the school mentioned anything about whether, or not she will be welcomed back when the COVID mandates are lifted. She told us that school administrators mentioned no such thing. She did end our talk by saying that because of all of this if that was offered she would refuse,

"I would never go back there after this!"

