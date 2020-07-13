Ulster County Man Accused of Stealing, Crashing Three Vehicles

Police allege a Hudson Valley man stole and crashed three cars.

On Monday, New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested 24-year-old Michael Harrington of Lake Katrine for three counts of grand larceny, a class E felony.

On June 28 around 4:20 a.m., troopers responded to County Route 6 in the town of Clermont for a report of a suspicious male at the caller’s residence. While patrolling the area for the subject, Columbia County 911 advised police of a nearby rollover crash.

The crashed vehicle, a 2005 Honda Civic, was found unattended, police say. Troopers soon found a second motor vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Ram, down an earth embankment and crashed into a tree, officials say.

Trooper Bell and his Bloodhound partner “Tilly” were requested to the scene who began a track from the site of the second vehicle crash site. The track led police from County Route 6 to Cedar Hill Road where a third vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, was also found damaged.

All three vehicles were stolen, according to New York State Police.

“Tilly” continued her track to a recreational camper nearby where police found Harrington. Police didn't say how their investigation led to Harrington being arrested. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Harrington was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for evaluation by Northern Dutchess Paramedics and is scheduled to appear before the Clermont Court on July 16.