Check your tickets! Two $2 million dollar winning lotto tickets were recently sold in New York State, including one from the Hudson Valley.

According to the New York State Lotto, two second-prize tickets were sold in the state for the Tuesday, June 9 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 01-05-09-10-23 with a Mega Ball of 22. A $410 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Arizona.

Two second-prize winners of $2 million that hit the Mega Millions and Megaplier were sold in New York. One in Rockland County, the other in New York City, according to the New York State Lotto.

Rockland County:

Hickory Food Mart & Deli Inc.

2 E. Hickory St, Spring Valley

New York City

Health Heights Pharmacy Inc.

1370 St. Nicholas Ave, Washington Heights.

Each winning ticket is valued at $2 million and the winners are guaranteed $1 million, WPIX reports