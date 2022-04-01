‘Traumatic Event:’ Beloved New York Teacher Goes Missing

A popular teacher not far from the Hudson Valley has gone missing. Authorities are asking all for help in finding her.

The Bethlehem Police Department is looking for assistance with a missing person investigation.

The missing person has been identified as 42-year-old Meghan A. Marohn of Delmar.

New York High School Teacher Goes Missing From Capital Region

Marohn works for the North Colonie Central School District. She's an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, New York.

"Ms. Marohn is a valued member of the North Colonie School community. This is a difficult and traumatic event, and our thoughts are with her family and friends," North Colonie Central School District Superintendent Joseph Corr said in a letter to the community.

Marohn was last seen on March 26, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

Marohn Traveled Out Of New York

It's believed she traveled to Stockbridge, Massachusetts, police say.

"Shaker High School English Teacher Meghan Marohn is missing and that a search is underway in the vicinity of Lee, Massachusetts. Individuals who have any information should call the Lee Police Department at 413-243-5530," Corr told the Shaker community about Marohn.

Marohn's car was found unattended at Long Cope Park Hiking Trails in Massachusetts.

"We know that this information may have a profound impact on students and staff. Counseling and support services are available for all members of the school community. More details will be forthcoming," Corr added.

​The Bethlehem Police Department has been working closely with the Law Enforcement Agencies in Stockbridge, Lee, and the Massachusetts State Police on this investigation.

​Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

