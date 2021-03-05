Tractor-Trailer Accident Kills Elderly Hudson Valley Woman

An elderly Hudson Valley woman lost her life after she collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 17K in the region.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday around 10:20 a.m., New York State Police from the Middletown barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 17K and Long Lane in the town of Wallkill.

A police investigation revealed that 77-year-old Kathleen Stirling of Bloomingburg was hit by a Peterbilt tractor-trailer while attempting to make a left turn onto State Route 17K, police say. The tractor-trailer was traveling west on State Route 17K.

Stirling was treated at the scene by the Town of Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corp. She was then transported to Garnet Health in Middletown for further treatment.

According to New York State Police, the 77-year-old from Sullivan County was conscious and alert when she was transported to Garnet Health in Middletown for more treatment.

While being treated at the hospital Stirling died from her injuries, New York State Police confirmed in a press release on Thursday.

The New York State Police investigation revealed that the unnamed driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired or using a phone at the time of the accident, according to New York State Police from the Middletown barracks.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading:

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast