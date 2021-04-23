Check your tickets! At least four New Yorkers are a lot richer, including two from the Hudson Valley.

Two New Yorkers won the top prize for Wednesday's Take-5 drawing, according to the New York State Lottery. The winning numbers were 02-06-09-10-32.

One winning ticket was sold in Dutchess County the other in Schenectady County. The winning ticket sold in Dutchess County was purchased at the Beacon Quick Stop located on Route 52 in Beacon, the New York State Lottery reports.

Both tickets are worth $29,869.50, lotto officials say. The winning ticket sold in Schenectady County was purchased at JP Quick Stop on Main Street in Rotterdam Junction.

Two New Yorkers also won the top prize for Tuesday's Take-5 drawing, according to the New York State Lottery.

One winning ticket was sold in Putnam County the other in the Bronx. The winning ticket sold in Putnam County was bought at the Brewster Valero on Route 22 in Brewster. The other winning ticket was sold the Walnut Coffee Shop in the Bronx.

Both tickets are worth $30,994.50, lotto officials say. The winning numbers were 14-20-26-30-39.

Someone from New York City purchased a winning ticket for Mondays's Take-5 drawing. That ticket was sold at the La Esperanza Supermarket on Audubon Avenue. That ticket is worth $59,827.

