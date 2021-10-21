Top 3 Must See Enchanting Jack-O’-Lantern Shows in the Hudson Valley

It's officially spooky season and that means that we can start celebrating everything related to Halloween. From decorating to finding the most perfect costume and visiting local pumpkin patches, it's only begun. Find out how you can experience the Hudson Valley's top 3 jack-o-lantern shows below.

The Great Jack' O Lantern Blaze: Hudson Valley, Croton-on-Hudson

This is one of the biggest Halloween and pumpkin related event within New York State. There are over 7,000 illuminated jack-o'-lanterns that are hand carved on site.

These historic grounds date back to the 18th century of the Van Cortlandt Manor. I had the opportunity to go here a few years back and it was like nothing that I have ever experienced before. I'm excited to head back and see all of the pumpkins, light show and zodiac center.

Peace, Love & Pumpkins, Bethel Woods

This Halloween style walkthrough will be featured on site including hand carved jack-o-lanterns. Along with pumpkin art, there will also be displays related to the history and Woodstock moments. From October 29, 2021 through October 31, 2021 you'll be able to experience fire dancers and visit local food trucks.

I always wonder, how many trips to Bethel Woods are too many trips? The answer is none considering there are concerts, events, a walking trail, yoga sessions and their museum all on site.

Watts World of Halloween Horrors, Goshen

This drive through trail happens during Halloween and Christmas. For spooky season, be sure to pack a car load of friends and family in and head on over.

This drive through show is open Thursday through Sunday nights during the month of October. The hours are from 7-9pm and are at 310 Scotchtown Road in Goshen.

Have you been to any of these Halloween shows before? Will you attend them? Share your feedback with us below. Happy Spooky Season :)

