Today Is the Last Day to Request an Absentee Ballot Online in NY

If you are looking to vote by using an absentee ballot, there are important deadlines you need to know.

Today, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, is the last day to request an absentee ballot online, by email, by fax, or by mail in New York State for the 2020 election. The last day to request an absentee ballot in person is November 2. You can find information about absentee ballots on the website for the New York State Board of Elections. But important deadlines are right below.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The deadline to register to vote in New York has passed. November 3 is the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person and mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3, 2020. It must be received by the local board of elections no later than Nov. 10th. Military Voter Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 16th.

Valid excuses for mail-in voting are COVID-19, if you are absent from your county, or if a resident of New York City is absent from NYC on election day if you are unable to appear at poles due to a temporary or permanent illness or disability, if you are the primary caregiver of one or more person who is ill or physically disabled, if you are a resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital, or if you are detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action, or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony. COVID-19 can now be used as a valid excuse to request a mail-in absentee ballot, in addition to the above excuses.