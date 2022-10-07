Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So

Do you tip when you place a to-go order?

If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.

Tip on a To-Go Order?

Sarah sent us this email and was wondering if you could help...

Hey CJ and Jess! I am curious to hear other people's thoughts on what happened to me at work today. I work for a corporate banking institution. This week is our "employee appreciation week" so today the company gave us an $80 (20 per person) price tag for lunch to be expensed out. We ordered locally, and I volunteered to pick up the food. My manager handed me $80 cash and told me to bring him back the receipt. When I picked up the food the total came to $61.92 and I just told them to keep the rest for themselves. When I returned with the food and handed my manager the receipt, he asked me for the change and I told him what I had done. He and another co-worker looked at me like I was insane. "It was a to-go order?!" they exclaimed I explained to them that I'd worked in Restaurants my entire life before this job and I remember the days when we went home with nothing because people either don't tip or tip very low on take-out orders. I said if it was that big of a deal I would give the $20 of my own money back to my manager. He said he wouldn't take it and sarcastically said "well I guess it's that restaurant's employee appreciation week too now!" Was I wrong for tipping this restaurant the cash that's going to be expensed out anyway? I can't be the only decent human being in this world. Does a to-go, pick-up order deserve a tip?

Was she "insane" for tipping that much on a to-go order? Do you tip when you order and pick it up yourself? Personally, I am a strong believer in tipping for anything service related! You do something for me, I tip YOU! Call or text us through the Wolf country app.

