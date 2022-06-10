Tik Tokker Shows Off Airbnb’s Crazy Secret Paradise in Newburgh

If there's one thing I've learned it is if there's a lock on the door then there has to be something cool on the other side. Especially if that lock has a keypad.

It's safe to say that a lot of people in the Hudson Valley have their minds made up when it comes to their opinions on Newburgh, New York. Those opinions are strong whether they are negative or positive. The reasoning behind Newburgh's negative reputation isn't totally unfounded. Statistics show that parts of the city make Newburgh one of the most dangerous cities in America.

Neighborhood Scout ranked Newburgh, New York as being the 36th most dangerous city in America for 2021. That number is just one step below Compton, California. They also claim that you have a 1 in 28 chance of becoming a victim of either a property crime or violent crime while in Newburgh, New York. Those are scary odds.

However, despite Newburgh's obvious dangers, there are also some beautiful places. The waterfront is one of the most amazing scenes in the entire Hudson Valley region. Some of these gorgeous spots are hidden gems. A woman on Tik Tok shared her pleasant experience at an Airbnb in Newburgh that had one of the most relaxing backyards. The sanctuary has a bonsai garden, bonfire pit, and even a koi pond that you can swim in.

The secret garden isn't really a secret anymore.

Has anyone see this place for rent on Airbnb?