This Week’s Rock News
This week in rock, we said goodbye to original Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Bob Burns, who died in a single car accident. Not a great way to start the week...but there is good rock news, too.
You can find out how to celebrate the late, great Les Paul's 100th birthday. Also find out what Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson is doing...it involves the man who inspired the band's name.
And you can find out how Twisted Sister is paying tribute to their late drummer A.J. Pero. Also, how Don McLean just got richer. Here's rock news in about a minute...