These New York Counties, ZIP Codes Now Have Highest COVID Rates
Health officials are now worried about 50 counties and 117 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID rates are high.
The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.
The CDC released a map broken down by county in New York. A growing number of counties in the Hudson Valley and New York State are considered to have a "Substantial" or "High" rate of infection.
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" COVID infection rates
- Dutchess County
- Sullivan County
- Orange County
- Westchester County
- Rockland County
- Albany County
- Rensselaer County
- Saratoga County
- Schenectady County
- Warren County
- Hamilton County
- Kings County
- Nassau County
- Suffolk County
- Queens County
- Bronx County
- New York County
- Richmond County
Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "Substantial" COVID infection rates:
- Ulster County
- Putnam County
- Washington County
- Greene County
- Delaware County
- Schoharie County
- Erie County
- Niagra County
- Monroe County
- Wayne County
- Ontario County
- Cayuga County
- Tompkins County
- Seneca County
- Onondaga County
- Lewis County
- Otsego County
- Montgomery County
- Chenango County
- Cattaraugus County
- Orleans County
- Chemung County
- Tioga County
- Broome County
- Cortland County
- Jefferson County
- Oswego County
- Oneida County
- Madison County
- Herkimer County
- Fulton County
- Montgomery County
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned COVID is spreading across New York State but adds his staff has pinpointed 117 ZIP codes across New York where COVID is spreading more rapidly.
In these 117 ZIP codes, new positives per capita are above the statewide average and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average, according to Cuomo.
In the Hudson Valley, a graphic showed during Cuomo's press conference pinpointed the following ZIP codes with high COVID-19 transmission rates
- 12540 - Dutchess County
- 10930- Orange County
- 10940- Orange County
- 10992- Orange County
- 12058- Greene County
- 12083- Greene County
- 10705 - Westchester County
- 10507- Westchester County
- 10703- Westchester County
- 10547- Westchester County
- 10595- Westchester County
- 10704- Westchester County
- 10986- Rockland County
- 10993- Rockland County
- 10980- Rockland County
The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.
According to Cuomo, 21 ZIP codes, or 18 percent, are among the 117 ZIP codes. Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.
The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:
- 12158- Albany County
- 12815- Warren County
- 13131- Oswego County
- 13040- Cortlandt County
- 14608- Monroe County
- 13308- Oneida County
- 12883- Essex County
- 13733- Chenango County
- 14215- Erie County
- 14770- Cattaraugus County
