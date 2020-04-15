These Health Issues Are Killing Most New Yorkers With COVID-19

Nearly 11,000 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19. These 10 underlying health issues are killing the most.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., New York State reports 10,834 residents have died from COVID-19. Over 6,000 New Yorkers have died from the virus in the past eight days.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Of the 10,834 deaths, 88.5 percent have had at least one underlying health issue, according to the New York State Department of Health. The New York State Department of Health's fatalities database lists the 10 most common underlying health issues in fatalities. They are as followed:

Hypertension: 6,142

Diabetes: 4,061

Hyperlipidemia: 2,146

Coronary Artery Disease: 1,329

Dementia: 1,164

Renal Disease: 1,161

COPD: 885

Atrial Fibrillation: 870

Cancer: 805

Congestive Heart Failure: 717

Fatalities by Age Group

0 to 9: 1

10 to 19: 6

20 to 29: 48

30 to 39: 169

40 to 49: 418

50 to 59: 1,065

60 to 69: 2,109

70 to 79: 2,888

80 to 89: 2,755

90 & Over: 1,371

Unknown: 4

Fatalities By Sex