These Health Issues Are Killing Most New Yorkers With COVID-19
Nearly 11,000 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19. These 10 underlying health issues are killing the most.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., New York State reports 10,834 residents have died from COVID-19. Over 6,000 New Yorkers have died from the virus in the past eight days.
Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley
Of the 10,834 deaths, 88.5 percent have had at least one underlying health issue, according to the New York State Department of Health. The New York State Department of Health's fatalities database lists the 10 most common underlying health issues in fatalities. They are as followed:
- Hypertension: 6,142
- Diabetes: 4,061
- Hyperlipidemia: 2,146
- Coronary Artery Disease: 1,329
- Dementia: 1,164
- Renal Disease: 1,161
- COPD: 885
- Atrial Fibrillation: 870
- Cancer: 805
- Congestive Heart Failure: 717
Fatalities by Age Group
- 0 to 9: 1
- 10 to 19: 6
- 20 to 29: 48
- 30 to 39: 169
- 40 to 49: 418
- 50 to 59: 1,065
- 60 to 69: 2,109
- 70 to 79: 2,888
- 80 to 89: 2,755
- 90 & Over: 1,371
- Unknown: 4
Fatalities By Sex
- Female: 4,364 (40.3%)
- Male: 6,461 (59.6%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.1%)