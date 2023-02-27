These Are The 10 Most Popular Girl Baby Names In New York State

Photo by Raul De Los Santos on Unsplash

What's in a name? William Shakespeare asked this very question in his play Romeo and Juliet. For most of us, our name, especially our first name, is at the core of our identity. Not every name has some poetic meaning, but many do. Some names are derived from cultural heritage, others from the Bible or other religious writings, some from familial relationships, and others from celebrities.

Whatever the reason is that parents choose a name, there is something to be said about names that are consistently picked to represent newborn babies for (most likely) the rest of their lives. Many of the girls' names below have been in the top 10 over the past 20 years.

New York State keeps track of the most popular baby names for each year. These 10 names are the most popular in New York State, according to the Department of Health, as of 2020, which is the most up-to-date data:

10. Gianna

Photo by Zahra Amiri on Unsplash
9. Leah

Photo by Jonnelle Yankovich on Unsplash
8. Amelia

Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash
7. Charlotte

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash
6. Ava

Photo by chen lei on Unsplash
5. Mia

Photo by Travis Grossen on Unsplash
4. Isabella

Photo by Fuad Obasesan on Unsplash
3. Sophia

Photo by Vatsal Bhatt on Unsplash
2. Emma

Photo by Christian Bowen on Unsplash
1. Olivia

Photo by Kiana Bosman on Unsplash
