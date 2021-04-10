There’s A Market For Fake Vaccination Cards

You can buy just about anything on the internet if you're looking for it.

Large pharmaceutical companies have been rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine for months now. President Joe Biden announced that he wanted the vaccine to be available to nearly everyone by May of 2021 and we might be close to that goal.

According to NBC, over 56 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. We've all seen people post a picture of themselves holding their vaccination card. Should we start to question anyone who doesn't have photographic evidence? We might have to because if something is going to be mandatory there are always going to be people who break the rules. There's also people who may not have the means to get their vaccine yet. It seems almost unbelievable to me but there is an underground market for cards that show that you've been vaccinated. It's an idea that seems odd to me because I'm pretty sure the vaccinations are free.

There are several things that I would guess are available illegally on the black market like drugs, guns, organs and even people. I didn't think a forged vaccine card was in such high demand.

According to Forbes, there is now an increased demand for falsified vaccination documents and it seems to be more common in middle and low income areas. If more and more places start to require a vaccine card we me see more fraudulent vaccination cards.

