‘The Ultimate’ Place For ‘Family Fun’ Reopens in Hudson Valley

A business that claims to be the "ultimate indoor recreation center for heart-pumping, family-friendly fun" has reopened in the Hudson Valley.

Billy Beez has offiically reopened at the Galleria at Crystal Run. Guests can enjoy a safe and healthy environment at Billy Beez with COVID-19 guidelines in place, officials say.

“We are thrilled that we will once again be able to offer fun activities for our local families to enjoy in a safe way at Billy Beez,” General Manager at Galleria at Crystal Run Eric Price stated.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a waiver must be filled out when visiting Billy Beez, officials add.

"As a reminder, Galleria at Crystal Run is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of guests and employees by following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York State and Orange County. Masks and social distancing will continue to be required to enter the property and guests are required to follow the center’s Healthy Shopper Guidelines," a spokesperson for the Galleria at Crystal Run stated in a press release.

More COVID-19 guidelines for Bill Beez can be seen below:

Billy Beez states on Facebook Billy Beez is "The ultimate indoor recreation center for heart-pumping, family-friendly fun!"

Billy Beez will be open during the following hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekends: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each day, the admission desk closes one hour prior to store closing

Billy Beez is located on the upper level of the Galleria at Crystal Run next to 110 Grill.

