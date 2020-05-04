The Rolling Stones Triple Platinum ‘Sticky Fingers’

This week on the WPDH Album of the week, we'll feature the ninth studio album from the Rolling Stones, Sticky Fingers.

Sticky Fingers was released April 23, 1971, the Stone's first album of the decade and it's considered one of their best albums.

The album went triple platinum in the United States and produced the songs Brown Sugar, Can't You Hear Me Knocking, and Wild Horses.

The original cover art for the album was done by Andy Warhol.

