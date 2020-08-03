Another business has permanently closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, August 2, the owner of the Rita's Italian Ice location in Wappingers announced that it would be their last day of business. On Facebook, Dan Pizzarelli, the owner, said that Sunday, August 2 was the last day of business as there is too much strain from the world right now. They closed their doors at 9 p.m.

The post reads:

Attention Friends and family tonight is the last night for Ritas in Wappingers. We will be closing our doors at 9 pm. To much strain from the world has us going in a different direction. So if you want to come by and grab your last gelati, blendini, quarts of ice, or custard we will here.

The Rita's Italian Ice location in Wappingers was the last remaining Rita's in Dutchess County. The closest location is now in Middletown in Orange County or Yorktown Heights in the lower Hudson Valley. After that, you have to drive all the way to Pennsylvania for some Rita's.