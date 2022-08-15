The Dutchess County Fair Is Almost Here! Enter to Win A Pair Of Tickets

The event of the Summer is just around the corner! The 2022 Dutchess County Fair will take place from August 23rd to the 28th at the Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck! There will be tons of entertainment, food, exhibits, and more! Keep reading to find out how YOU can grab a pair of tickets to the fair!

For more than 170 years, the Dutchess County Fair has been a staple of summertime fun in the Hudson Valley! There is SO MUCH to do there, like visiting the Agriculture and Horticulture exhibits, tasting the classic fair foods, and going on the exciting Midway rides. There are also some big-name entertainers coming to the Grandstand this year, like country music sensation Chris Janson. It might take a couple of visits to explore everything they have to offer!

We really love this fair, and we want you to love it too! That's why we're giving away a pair of tickets to go to the Dutchess County Fair, which takes place from August 22nd to the 28th!