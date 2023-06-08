The Australian Pink Floyd Show Goes To the Palace Theatre June 29th; Enter To Win

After nearly 40 years of performing, it is time to shine again as The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns with a new tour for 2023, and they will be stopping at the Palace Theatre in Albany on June 29th. Keep reading to find out how you can win a pair of tickets to go!

“The Dark Side of the Moon” Tour will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s eighth studio album, and bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. With state-of-the-art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience.

Initially released in March 1973, The Dark Side of the Moon is among the most critically acclaimed records in history, has been certified 14 times Platinum in the UK, spent 962 weeks in the Billboard Top 100, and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide - making it one of the best selling albums in history. It is Pink Floyd’s most successful album, and featured hit songs like "Money", and "Us and Them".

