Growing up in rural Ulster County, we depended on our snow plow guy for survival. We had a long, uphill driveway that even our 4-wheel-drive Subaru couldn't navigate if the snow was deep enough. A good snow service is right up there with fuel delivery and a generator when it comes to proper winter preparedness. So where should you turn? I've scoured Yelp and cross-referenced with Google reviews to find the best options for snow removal so you don't have to. We'll start low and end with the best reviewed business in the Newburgh area.

City plows take care of the streets, but you'll need to hire a private company for your driveway (photo: Jonah)

Unreviewed services

This project was harder than you might think. Believe it or not, there are really only three snow removal services with Yelp reviews within 20 miles of Newburgh, however there are some un-reviewed local options. By cross-referencing Google, however, we can see a little feedback.

Ruggiero Landscaping: No Yelp reviews, 1 5-star Google review

Santini's Landscape: A little north in Modena. No Yelp reviews, but has twenty-five 5-star Google reviews.

Winter Taskforce: The Snow Punishers: No feedback on Yelp, but Google reports 7 different 5-star reviews.

But don't despair! Here come the fully reviewed snow services.

Two local businesses on Yelp with 4 stars

GreenAcresHV.com

Green Acres is is the choice if you don't want to look outside of Newburgh. Similarly to most businesses on this list, they focus mostly on landscaping, but they offer snow removal as a service as well. Their rating is even higher on Google, with twenty reviews averaging out to 4.6 stars.

treeserviceorangecountyny.com

The Wood Shop mostly deals with trees, but also does snow removal. Noticing a theme here? Looks like the key to landscaping services is to diversify your portfolio. They also have a 4.8 star rating on Google with over 100 reviews.

According to Yelp, there is only one snow removal businesses with 5 stars:

Cross Landscaping & Lawn Care Inc

The selection isn't strong if you're looking for a perfect score for snow removal on Yelp. Especially if you're looking to stay hyper-local. Cross' Landscaping & Lawn Care is located 16 miles north in Gardiner. Like their name suggests, Cross mostly focuses on plants and grass, but they also offer snow removal. As one Yelp reviewer said, "Absolutely beautiful job, great crew and great communication." What about Google?

Cross' also has a 4.5 star rating on Google with 25 reviews. With both sites reporting positive feedback, Cross' or The Wood Shop seem like your best bet.

