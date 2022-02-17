Texas Mom Finds Daughter Who Went Missing Near Thanksgiving in New York

A Texas mom is calling it a miracle. Her daughter who went missing around Thanksgiving was just found in New York.

Dulce Lopez lost contact with her Texas family just after Thanksgiving. Lopez, 31, spent most of her life living in Texas. She moved to the Bronx about a year ago.

Lopez last called her family on Nov. 28, 2021. She said she was having trouble with her new boyfriend. Her family said she sounded very scared and stressed.

For about a month her family searched for her with no leads.

On Dec. 19, her mom, Noemy Brinson, flew to New York after being told Lopez was seen sitting outside a deli on Bainbridge Avenue calling herself “Beyonce," WPIX reports.

Brinson finally found her daughter near the Grand Concourse Monday afternoon.

“She was for two months on the street,” Brinson told WPIX. “No shelter could take her with no ID.”

Brinson believes her daughter suffered a mental health episode. Lopez called her mother the day she was found.

She told her mother she had no idea she was looking for her. Lopez said she feared her boyfriend would find her. Adding she noticed missing flyers but assumed it was her boyfriend looking for her.

It's unclear why Lopez fled her boyfriend. Brinson is extremely grateful her daughter was found safe.

"Words are not enough to express gratitude for all your prayers for our family, your support in general whatever it may be, everything is important and of great value to us. We are already home! Thank you so much family, friends, media, acquaintances, strangers, Longview Community, New York Community from other states, and outside of America! I am very grateful from the bottom of my heart," Brinson wrote on Facebook. "God hears our prayers, praise his name!"

