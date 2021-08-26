If you drive down Route 64 in Middlebury, Connecticut, you have to keep your eyes peeled for a little slice of old school family fun.

It's not that easy to find, and the rides and roller coasters don't dominate the sight line above the trees. Tucked away in a little corner of the town is one of Connecticut's oldest amusement parks.

It's called Quassy Amusement Park and it's been around for a long time, actually for more than 110 years.

When my kids were little, a trip to Quassy was like a day at Disney World for them, but for me, it was always a step back to a much simpler time.

The feel of the park, the rides, and even the game room with some games that have probably been there since the park opened, but that's a good thing, you gotta love those retro games.

Now things have changed a little at the park and it has updated and taken away a few different rides and games over the years. Gone are a few of classic rides like "The Mad Mouse", which wasn't really scary to ride, the fear factor there was you just didn't know if the entire ride was going to collapse while you were on it. The ride itself actually came from Rye Playland, and I did ride it when I was a kid during a school trip to that park. Then many years later, I rode it with my kids at Quassy. That being said, the one thing about Quassy is that it still has maintained the feel of an amusement park from yesteryear, and here's some photos to prove it.

Take A Step Back In Time At This Connecticut Amusement Park

If you want even more, check out this review of the park with many of the rides you just saw in action.

