Taco Bell Hiring 30,000 New Employees

If you have found yourself or someone in your life unemployed, Taco Bell is NOW hiring.

The coronavirus has impacted almost every part of our lives including one of the most devastating parts, job loss. Recent numbers say that unemployment is at its highest ever, so when a company makes an announcement that they're hiring, it's a big deal.

According to Delish, Taco Bell has announced that they have plans to hire 30,000 new team members over the course of the next few months. They will be looking to fill regular jobs at the chain and will be looking to fill jobs that have been created since the pandemic started.

They defined some of the new job descriptions as to "keep the drive-thru running smoothly, to manage delivery, curbside pickup and mobile app orders, and to maintain industry-leading sanitation and cleanliness practices."

Taco Bell also announced a few changes to the otherwise normal interviewing process. They said that they'll be conducting virtual and curbside interviews to try and keep prospective employees and hiring managers as safe as they can, all while staying within the social distancing guidelines.

If you are worried about working at a restaurant and being so close to customers, they did say that all employees will have their temperature checked when at work and owners will provide gloves and masks to all of their team members.

If you would like more information on new jobs and possibly like to apply for one of the new positions, you can do that online here.









Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





Read more: