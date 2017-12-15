Sullivan County Announces Welfare Fraud Arrests
Joseph Todora, Commissioner of the Sullivan County Division of Health and Family Services announced the arrest five individuals as a result of a multi-agency effort to root out waste, fraud and abuse of Sullivan County's social services.
The Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force arrested the following as a result of the investigations:
- 41 year-old Christine Frankenberg arrested on November 21st and charged with Welfare Fraud 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, Welfare Fraud 4th, a Class E Felony, and Offering a False Instrument For Filing in the 1st Degree which is also a Class E Felony. It is alleged that Frankenberg, a Roscoe resident, collected $5,478.50 in Public Assistance Benefits while she was employed at a local restaurant. Frankenberg was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and released pending a future court date.
- 24 year-old Shannon Baker of the Bronx was arrested on November 28th and charged with two Class E Felonies; Welfare Fraud 4th Degree and Offering a False Instrument For Filing in the 1st Degree. Baker allegedly collected $1947 in Sullivan County Public Assistance Benefits while being employed in Connecticut. The investigation also uncovered the fact that Baker was also collecting Public Assistance Benefits from the State of Connecticut. Baker was taken into custody by the NYC Sheriff's Department in the Bronx and turned over to the Sullivan County Task Force. Arraigned in the Liberty Court, she was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail.
- 54 year-old Juanita Coleman of Liberty was arrested on December 8th and charged with two counts of Misuse of Food Stamps which are Class A Misdemeanors. Allegedly Coleman was using an Electronic Benefits Card (EBT) belonging to a relative who was in state prison. Not authorized to use the card, Coleman was released on an appearance ticket returnable in the Liberty Court.
- 43 year-old Iris Prokopenko of Woodridge was arrested December 8th and charged with five counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 1st Degree, six counts of Filing a False Instrument in the 1st Degree, and one count of Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree, all of which are felonies. The complaint alleges that Prokopenko stole $10,002.86 in Public Welfare Benefits by failing to report income that she was receiving from her children's father. The defendant was arraigned in County Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail. During the investigation it was learned that she is in the United States illegally which caused an additional detainer lodged against her at the jail by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.
- 21 year-old Autumn Brown was arrested on December 11th and charged with Class E Felonies of Welfare Fraud in the 4th Degree and two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree. The Monticello resident allegedly failed to report income that she was receiving from her child's father. The joint investigation between the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force and the NYS Office of Medicaid Inspector General led to the arrest of Brown who was released with an appearance ticket returnable in the Town of Liberty Court.