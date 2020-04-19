Stop Stealing the Dino at Marlboro Gas Station

Vandals should not steal the mascot at the Dino Mart. This beautiful creature needs to be set free.

Is Marlboro the location for the next Jurassic Park? It's not as cool as the island in the movie but he is kind of cute and at least he's harmless. As I was passing through Marlboro for the firs time I noticed that small dinosaur mascot outside of the gas station.

I needed to get gas so I decided to stop at the Dino Mart. I noticed that the dino mascot was chained to the ground. The reasoning behind the chain was to prevent residents from stealing him again.

Please stop stealing the Dino Mart statue and let's set him free.

