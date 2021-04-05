Stop Posting Pictures of Your COVID Vaccination Cards

All over my Facebook and Instagram accounts, I see people posting pictures of their COVID Vaccination card. I totally get it, people are excited and want to show everyone that they got the shot...and maybe encourage people to get theirs too. It seems like a harmless thing, but it might not be. Scammers are always lurking trying to steal your information and use it for their gain.

The Better Business Bureau put out a warning to stop posting your COVID Vaccination cards on social media. Scammers are gathering your information from your Vaccination Cards and then making forged cards that they are then selling. They can also use your information from your Vaccination Card to access other accounts, maybe even your bank accounts.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers were caught in Great Britain stealing Vaccination Card info from social media posts, making forgeries, and selling them online. Another group was caught selling fake Vaccination Cards through TikTok.

I received my vaccination shot today and I guarantee you won't see a picture of my Vaccination Card in a social media post. However, I will post this picture of my bandaid after the shot. The pharmacist who gave me the shot asked me where to put it and I told her just shoot it into my Jeep tattoo. She laughed and stuck it right in the bumper.

The BBB recommends posting a picture of your vaccination sticker or even using one of the Facebook profile picture frames if you really want to tell the world that you've been vaccinated.