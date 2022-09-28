Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz

Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video.

Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her "one demand" for collaborating with Damon Albarn in the eclectic project. “That’s how I know about the Gorillaz," she said. Because of all their crazy cartoon videos. … I want to be a Gorilla, and I want to have big, false eyelashes, and I want to have blonde hair, right? So that’s what I said. And so they’re doing it as we speak."

The singer added that she’s "so proud" of her work with Gorillaz, having expanded an already-impressive resume of one-offs. "I was an honorary Heartbreaker," she said. "I was an honorary Foo Fighter. And now I’m an honorary Gorilla. I’m so happy.” (Nicks has joined Foo Fighters onstage multiple times, and she famously collaborated with the Heartbreakers for her 1981 single "Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.")

"Oil" appears on the eighth Gorillaz album, Cracker Island, which also features guest spots from Beck, Thundercat, Tame Impala and Bad Bunny, among others. The record, out Feb. 24, 2023, follows 2020's Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.

Nicks, who recently released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s protest anthem "For What It’s Worth," is currently deep into the second leg of a U.S. solo tour. Her next date is Sept. 30 at Ohana Festival in Dana Point, Calif., and the trek wraps on Oct. 31 in Huntsville, Ala.