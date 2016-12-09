State: Dutchess County Firefighters Stole Thousands

Update: As of 2017, the Town of Dover Court determined to seal and dismiss the case. A third party, the NYS Joint Commission on Public Ethics, also investigated the case following the court's dismissal in which no violations were reported to be found.

Two State employees and Wassaic Fire company volunteers have been arrested on felony charges involving the theft of thousands of dollars.

New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott has announced the arrests of Jason Dean, 30, of Wassaic, and Mark Christiansen, 52, of Dover Plains.

Both men have been charged with Grand Larceny in the fourth-degree and filing with a False Instrument in the first-degree.

Both men are safety and security officers for the State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.

They allegedly stole nearly $13,000 from the State by purportedly responding on overtime to fire alarms when no alarms in fact occurred, and by responding to fire calls with their community volunteer fire department without taking time off from their State job, among other schemes.

Jason Dean is accused of stealing $5,022.43 for hours he charged the State as if he was working but actually was not. Mark Christiansen is accused of stealing $7,855.70 for hours he charged the State as if he was working but actually was not.

Both men are due in court next month to answer to their charges.