Some Businesses in Hudson Valley May Be Allowed to Reopen

Local officials are looking into allowing some businesses to reopen in the near future.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan speak multiple times a week about reopening the local economy on a regional basis.

On Friday, during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Neuhaus said local officials are discussing ways to allows small businesses to reopen as soon as possible for home deliveries.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

"Some (retail) businesses maybe have product they want to get out to you. You want to be able to buy them as customers. Thankfully, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, I think our neighboring counties are going to be doing the same, are going to be selling their goods," Neuhaus said.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced businesses will reopen in four phases. Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing, and select retail with curbside pick-up. Phase 2 retail, real estate, and finance. Phase 3 will allow restaurants and hotels to reopen. Phase 4 includes entertainment venues and schools. Cuomo previously said each phase will last two weeks.

After Cuomo's briefing, Neuhaus provided more information about how some retail businesses could reopen for online sales. He said a lot of businesses are interested. He added to check your local businesses to see if they are selling online.

"If they aren't online, just stand by. We are going to try and get as many people and help them out to get them (online) so you can purchase goods and minimize risk," Neuhaus said in his COVID-19 briefing on Monday.