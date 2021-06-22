Look inside this late celebrity's former Hudson Valley estate.

If you're in the market for a new home, consider the former estate of a legendary actress. What actress? None other than Mary Tyler Moore. Yes, she actually lived in the Hudson Valley at one point! Her former estate in Millbrook is currently up for sale. Check out the pictures right below.

Legendary Actress's Former Hudson Valley Retreat Up for Sale

