The wait is over. After an over year-long wait, a highly anticipated restaurant has finally opened in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Post reported in October of 2019 that Noches de Colombia was opening soon on North Plank Road in Newburgh.

"Noches de Colombia restaurant is the ideal hang-out for the local community offering the perfect combination of food, drinks, music and entertainment. The food combined with the attitude and concern for every visitor is a warm welcome to all," the eatery describes itself on Facebook.

A year past and the restaurant still wasn't open. Then during the late fall of 2020 rumors started to swirl that restaurant was finally going to open. On Dec. 23, 2020, Noches de Colombia held its grand opening. The reason for the delay is unclear. Noches de Colombia did not return our request for comment.

Noches de Colombia is located at a spot where many restaurants have opened and quickly closed. The location previously housed Uncle Huck's Louisiana Kitchen,

Bistecca Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Mom's Family Restaurant and Bonura's Little Sicily, to name a few.

Noches de Colombia has other locations so Newburgh residents hope this restaurant will have staying power. Noches de Colombia offers Colombian themed foods, including soups, salads, chicken, steak, pork, bakery products, coffee and reportedly soon sangria.

