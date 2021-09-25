Should Restaurants Offer Monthly Subscriptions?

Could you imagine going in to a restaurant once a day and getting a meal and not having to pay for it until the end of the month?

Has this ever happened to you before? You sleep through you're alarm and you're late for work so you skip breakfast to make it on time. The day gets off to a rough start but you know it will pick up after you can escape and grab some lunch at your favorite restaurant near by. You forgot breakfast so of course you forgot lunch too. You get to the restaurant and you're ready to order only to realize that you forgot your wallet in your haste. It's a rookie mistake but it happens. When it does you've got no options other than trying to scrounge some money from a coworker.

What if you didn't have to? What if you had one guaranteed meal each day?

It sounds like a crazy fantasy but it could be done. It actually is being done.

According to USA Today, Taco Bell started a service like that. It's called the Taco Pass and for a monthly fee you can get one free taco each day for 30 days.

I know it's fast food has a higher profit margin but could local pizza places and bars offer a similar service?

It may even cut down wait times.

I hope it is a possibility and I wonder what restaurant will be next to offer a subscription service for their food.