Sharon Osbourne has officially left the CBS daytime talk show, The Talk, in the aftermath of an internal investigation by the network, which came in the wake of a tense on-air discussion concerning her support for U.K. television host Piers Morgan's controversial comments about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, as well as several accusations of misconduct by her colleagues.

A statement released by CBS confirmed Osbourne's departure as well as the network's commitment to a "respectful workplace." The Talk is currently on hiatus, during which "workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers, and crew" are being conducted.

Despite Osbourne's claims that she was intentionally set up and blindsided on-air as co-host Sheryl Underwood questioned her support for Morgan, it was also revealed that the network "did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

The complete statement (via Yahoo) can be read further down the page.

After the on-air exchange, the program announced a hiatus. Two days later, Osbourne issued a statement in which she denied accusations of racism and expressed her support for the Black community. "I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying," she said, in part.

Six days after the episode in focus aired, a Substack article chronicled multiple allegations of workplace misconduct, racism and bullying by Osbourne.

In the report, it was said that Osbourne referred to then co-host Julie Chen, a Chinese American, as "wonton" and "slanty eyes." Furthermore, it is alleged she called former co-host and executive producer Sara Gilbert, a lesbian, a "pussy licker" and "fish eater." It also indicated that Osbourne made a deliberate attempt to marginalize Chen and obstruct her ability to exhibit a leadership role.

Outside of The Talk, Renee Tab, who in 2003 was working at ICM, a talent and literary agency, levied multiple allegations against Osbourne. Tab won a raffle at a party hosted by Osbourne, for which the prize was a necklace and earrings, said to be worth between $15,000 and $40,000. Tab, an Iranian American, claimed Osbourne accused her of stealing the prize and proceeded to call her a "Persian carpet cunt."

Osbourne later issued a public statement stating that an ICM agent had stolen the diamond necklace at the New Year's Eve party, among other accusations.

At another encounter three months later, Osbourne is said to have again called Tab a "Persian carpet cunt" before spitting at her three times. When Tab asker her why she was using racial slurs, Osbourne allegedly replied, "Because I've worked so hard to get where I am."

Since The Talk first aired in 2010, the show has employed multiple co-hosts, and, until now, Osbourne was the only co-host to have remained on since the beginning. The show is scheduled to return April 12 after a month-long hiatus.

Official Statement on Sharon Osbourne's Departure From The Talk

Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave 'The Talk.' The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts. At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race. During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.