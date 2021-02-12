Shark Tank Famous Food Truck Returning To Hudson Valley

A very popular food truck, made famous by Shark Tank, is returning to the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Back by popular demand, the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck is returning to Monroe. The Shark Tank inspired food truck will be at the Monroe Town Hall Parking lot off Orange Turnpike on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cousins Maine Lobster brought their food truck to Monroe in November of 2020. Monroe officials didn't release a menu for Saturday's event, but in November the food truck sold the following:

Maine Lobster Rolls

Connecticut Lobster Rolls

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Tots

Lobster Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Lobster Tail & Tots

Lobster Quesadilla

New England Clam Chowder

Lobster Bisque

Below are some photos of the food you can expect to see on Saturday in Monroe.

Offerings from Cousins Maine Lobster NYC Trucks

This isn't the first time Cousins Maine Lobster brought their food truck to the Hudson Valley.

In June they were at the Plan Bee Farm Brewery in Poughkeepsie. The food truck brought a very hungry mob of people to Poughkeepsie, see photos below.

Cousins Maine Lobster returned to Poughkeepsie in July at King's Court Brewing Company. They were back at King's Court Brewery in November.

They visited Angry Orchard in Orange County in September and October.

In late January, Cousins Maine Lobster stopped by in Hopewell Junction. In early February they were at the Wallkill Plaza in Middletown.

Cousin's Maine Lobster Visits Hudson Valley

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading: