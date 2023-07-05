There were four shark attacks during the 4th of July holiday weekend. While many New Yorkers hit the beaches to cool down and have some fun, sharks were also hitting the beaches.

School Of 50 Sharks Spotted Near New York Beach, 4 People Attacked

On Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, 2023, there was a total of four separate shark attacks at beaches in New York.

According to The U.S. Sun, a 15-year-old girl who was swimming at Robert Moses Beach in Long Island was attacked. She was bitten on her left leg around 2 pm.

At Kismet Beach in Long Island a 15-year-old boy was bitten on his left foot.

On Tuesday, the attacks continued. A 47-year-old man was swimming in near Quogue Village Beach. He was bitten on his right knee.

Also Tuesday afternoon a 49-year-old man was bitten on his right hand near Fire Island Pines.

A school of at least 50 sand sharks was seen swimming 200 yards from the beach at Robert Moses State Park.

According to ABC News, global warning could be one of the reasons behind an increase in shark attacks.

Sharks tend to prefer cooler waters, the experts said, so it could be possible they are traveling farther north earlier in the year as they seek more desirable temperatures.

Last year, there were quite a few shark attacks at New York beaches.

