Shake Shack Coming to These 4 NYS Thruway Rest Stops

If you ever travel on the New York State Thruway, grabbing dinner is about to get much more fun!

A few months ago the New York State Thruway announced that they would be welcoming a bunch of new restaurants to many thruway rest stops up an down the thruway. They mentioned names of some of our favorite places to grab a bite to eat including Panera Bread, Burger King, Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack.

We understand that many folks in the Hudson Valley can't wait to hear if any of the under-construction rest stops in our area will be the new home to Chick-fil-A, we haven't heard any news on that just yet, but we have heard this....Shack Shack will be a little closer to the Hudson Valley soon! YES!! Shake Shack burgers, fries and SHAKES!

According to New York Upstate, Shake Shack is set to open at four of the ten plus rest areas that are currently under-construction on the thruway. The closet Shake Shack to us will be opening at the New Baltimore Service Area, located on Interstate 87 northbound and southbound between Exit 21B (Coxsackie) & Exit 21A (Berkshire Section/to Massachusetts Turnpike). Shake Shack along with a few other restaurants, including Panera Bread, will call the New Baltimore rest stop home once construction, that started in July, is complete in September 2022.

Shack Shack Will Also Call Home to Three Other Rest Areas

They include, Angola Service Area located on Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound between Exits 57A (Eden-Angola) and 58 (Silver Creek-Irving), the Clifton Springs Service Area located on I-90 east between Exit 43 (Manchester) and Exit 42 (Geneva) and the Junius Ponds Service Area located on I-90 west between Exit 41 (Waterloo) and Exit 42 (Geneva).

The major construction project that has temporally closed many service areas along the New York State Thruway started in July at most stops. The project is expected to take years to complete. Once some of the other restaurants announce which restaurants will be at which rest areas, we will update this article.

